New class of MPD graduates sworn in as officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fresh recruits who will go face-to-face with Memphis’ crime challenges took the oath to serve and protect Thursday night.

The 134th Memphis police basic recruit class gathered with family, friends and the Memphis Police Department top brass at Bellevue Baptist Church.

This class of 48 fresh troops was the first to graduate since Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis became chief one month ago.

”It’s exciting right now to see so many young people that are still very interested in public service and to join the Memphis Police Department. It was a great night. We’ve got a great group of young people and huge family support,” Davis.

Davis is the very first woman to lead the Memphis Police Department and says she was delighted to see several women in the graduating class.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.