Pervis Payne to face judge on status of intellectual disability case

Pervis Payne
Pervis Payne(TDOC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Death row inmate Pervis Payne will face a judge for another hearing on the status of his intellectual disability case Friday morning.

Support continues to grow for him across the Mid South.

On Thursday, Dr. Charles Steele, the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference joined the campaign to free Pervis Payne.

Payne has been on death row for more than 30 years after being convicted in the murder of a Millington mother and her child.

Steele says this campaign to free Payne is about using your voice the same way Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did.

“We go to collaborate. We got to work together,” he said. “Dr. King was here in 1967 and was supposed to come back in ’68. But he was assassinated and the ’68 war came about. Then Dr. King couldn’t come back. He said well let me tell you something young man.. don’t you ever give up.”

The U.S. Supreme Court barred the execution of people with intellectual disabilities.

Payne has been ordered to be evaluated by the State’s medical expert.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

