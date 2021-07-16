Advertise with WMC
Pockets of showers or storms this weekend, but not a washout

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated downpours or a few storms will give way to just clouds this evening. Temperatures will hang in the 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% of a passing shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.

WEEKEND: The front will stall over the Mid-South and quickly weaken on Saturday and Sunday. This means that there will be scattered showers or storms, but none of them will be severe. It won’t be a washout and there will be some longer breaks in the rain, but you should plan for passing showers both days. Rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days with lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: There will still be a few lingering showers on Monday, especially in north Mississippi as the front slowly moves south. Temperatures will drop slightly due to the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. As the rain clears and the sun returns, temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

