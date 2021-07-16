Advertise with WMC
Showers & storms likely over the weekend

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning is clear and mild, but it will be another muggy afternoon with temperatures near 90. Clouds will gradually build in this afternoon and a few pop-up showers will be possible. However, rain chances will increase tonight after 6 pm as a front approaches the Mid-South. Rounds of rain will be likely overnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Low: 73 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: The front will stall over the Mid-South and quickly weaken on Saturday and Sunday. This means that there will be scattered storms all weekend, but none of them will be severe. There will be breaks in the rain, but you should plan for passing showers both days. Rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches.

NEXT WEEK: There will still be a few lingering showers on Monday, especially in north Mississippi as the front slowly moves south. Temperatures will drop slightly due to the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. As the rain clears and the sun returns, temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

