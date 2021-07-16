Advertise with WMC
Tennessee inmate found dead after execution date request

Tennessee death row inmate Stephen Hugueley has died three days after the state filed a motion...
Tennessee death row inmate Stephen Hugueley has died three days after the state filed a motion to set his execution date.(TDOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee death row inmate Stephen Hugueley has died three days after the state filed a motion to set his execution date.

Attorney Amy Harwell says she received a call just before 6 a.m. Friday from a Tennessee Department of Correction chaplain notifying her of Hugueley’s death.

She says he had been suicidal for years but the Department of Correction told her “they do not think it was suicide.”

Hugueley was sentenced to death in 2003 for fatally stabbing a prison counselor at the Hardeman County Correctional Complex.

He was already serving a life sentence for killing his mother.

