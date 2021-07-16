Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two suspects arrested after allegedly harassing, shooting at transgender woman in Memphis

Two suspects arrested after allegedly harassing, shooting at transgender woman in Memphis
Two suspects arrested after allegedly harassing, shooting at transgender woman in Memphis((Source: Shelby County))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects were arrested after allegedly harassing and shooting a transgender woman in Memphis.

Tiara Miller, 20, is charged with criminal attempt to wit: second-degree murder. Deandre Harris was also arrested in connection with the case.

According to the affidavit, the victim was at Southland Mall May 1 and commented to a man and woman that they had a cute child. The victim says the individuals began to harass her, saying she was trying to take pictures of children.

The victim attempted to explain she was not trying to take pictures of children, but the man and woman became irate. Police were called but the man and woman left before officers arrived.

The victim says she saw the man and woman get into a burgundy Ford sedan with a driveout tag.

The victim says they followed her to an Exxon on Elvis Presley and then continued to follower her as she went to KFC. They pulled around the parking lot and acted as if they were getting out of the vehicle. As she attempted to get out of the parking lot, the man in the back seat rolled down the window and fired multiple shots toward her vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Officers saw three bullet holes in the vehicle.

On May 11, officers received a suspicious call about a female in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee on Elvis Presley. The caller advised that the individual was responsible for taking nude pictures of juveniles. Officers checked the area but had a negative contact with the individual and did not wish to speak.

During the investigation, Miller and Harris were developed as suspects. They were taken into custody July 14. Harris was transported to 201 Poplar and Miller was transported to Jail East.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas
Whataburger opening 5 restaurants in Memphis area, hiring nearly 1,000 employees

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed MPD lieutenant
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed MPD lieutenant
The Director of the CDC is calling the surge in COVID-19 cases the ‘pandemic of the...
Weeks before the start of school Mid-South dealing with surge in COVID-19 cases
The top administrator for the Chatham County Health Department shared his concerns with County...
SCHD: No plan to bring back mask mandate despite rise in COVID-19 cases