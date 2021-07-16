Two suspects arrested after allegedly harassing, shooting at transgender woman in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects were arrested after allegedly harassing and shooting a transgender woman in Memphis.

Tiara Miller, 20, is charged with criminal attempt to wit: second-degree murder. Deandre Harris was also arrested in connection with the case.

According to the affidavit, the victim was at Southland Mall May 1 and commented to a man and woman that they had a cute child. The victim says the individuals began to harass her, saying she was trying to take pictures of children.

The victim attempted to explain she was not trying to take pictures of children, but the man and woman became irate. Police were called but the man and woman left before officers arrived.

The victim says she saw the man and woman get into a burgundy Ford sedan with a driveout tag.

The victim says they followed her to an Exxon on Elvis Presley and then continued to follower her as she went to KFC. They pulled around the parking lot and acted as if they were getting out of the vehicle. As she attempted to get out of the parking lot, the man in the back seat rolled down the window and fired multiple shots toward her vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Officers saw three bullet holes in the vehicle.

On May 11, officers received a suspicious call about a female in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee on Elvis Presley. The caller advised that the individual was responsible for taking nude pictures of juveniles. Officers checked the area but had a negative contact with the individual and did not wish to speak.

During the investigation, Miller and Harris were developed as suspects. They were taken into custody July 14. Harris was transported to 201 Poplar and Miller was transported to Jail East.

