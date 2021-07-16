Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Volunteer Odyssey shares opportunities at Youth Villages

By Andrew Douglas and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC’s Andrew Douglas spoke to Volunteer Odyssey Assistance Director Rachel Ozol about upcoming volunteer opportunities in the Bluff City.

Youth Villages in Bartlett is looking for people to participate in the organization’s Backpack Heroes Stuffing Party on August 3. There are multiple shifts available.

Volunteers are also needed for the 3rd annual Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival on August 14 benefiting the Dorothy Day House.

Click here to find out about more opportunities to serve your community.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Whataburger opening 5 restaurants in Memphis area, hiring nearly 1,000 employees
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas

Latest News

Volunteer Odyssey shares opportunities at Youth Villages
Memphis in May responds to redevelopment plan for Tom Lee Park
Memphis Flyer Editor-in-Chief Jesse Davis talks with Andrew Douglas at the digital desk
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis: Featuring new arts development
Memphis Flyer Editor-in-Chief Jesse Davis talks with Andrew Douglas at the digital desk
Memphis Flyer Editor-in-Chief Jesse Davis talks with Andrew Douglas at the digital desk