Volunteer Odyssey shares opportunities at Youth Villages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC’s Andrew Douglas spoke to Volunteer Odyssey Assistance Director Rachel Ozol about upcoming volunteer opportunities in the Bluff City.

Youth Villages in Bartlett is looking for people to participate in the organization’s Backpack Heroes Stuffing Party on August 3. There are multiple shifts available.

Volunteers are also needed for the 3rd annual Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival on August 14 benefiting the Dorothy Day House.

