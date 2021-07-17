1 critically injured in crash involving Shelby County deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a deputy.

The cash happened at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 51 just north of the Wolf River.

One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The deputy and two other people were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.

Officials said the crash is under investigation.

An SCSO deputy was involved in a two vehicle accident at approximately 2:30 am on Highway 51, just north of Levee Rd. One person was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. The deputy was transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition. pic.twitter.com/OJU3IzHdzJ — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 17, 2021

