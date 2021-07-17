Advertise with WMC
1 critically injured in crash involving Shelby County deputy

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a deputy.

The cash happened at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 51 just north of the Wolf River.

One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The deputy and two other people were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.

Officials said the crash is under investigation.

