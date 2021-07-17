Advertise with WMC
First expungement clinic since the start of the pandemic held in East Memphis

By Brandon Richard
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People hoping for a second chance turned out in large numbers Saturday at Hope Church in East Memphis for the first expungement clinic since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

People started lining up at sunrise.

“We haven’t done a clinic in over a year because of the pandemic, so this is probably our largest clinic we have seen,” said Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn.

Kuhn says people who haven’t been able to get their criminal records expunged in the past may be eligible now with a new round of state laws.

Staff members from both the general sessions and criminal court clerk offices were on hand to look up people’s cases.

Kuhn says she also waived the $100 dollar fee to make obtaining that second chance easier.

“I think getting an expungement is so important because it allows people an opportunity for a second chance. It allows them to be able to get a job, or run a house, or go to school, and this is why we do it,” said Kuhn. “We want to make sure that all those barriers are reduced so that they can have an opportunity for a second chance. Just because someone has a past doesn’t mean they can’t have a future.”

For more information on expungement visit https://www.shelbycountytn.gov/2375/Types-of-Expungements

