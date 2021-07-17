Former Covington car dealer pleads guilty to over 50 charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Covington car dealer pleaded guilty to over 50 charges.

According to District Attorney Mark Davidson, Marty McDivitt pleaded guilty to charges, including the following:

One count of theft of property over $60,000

12 counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000

14 counts of sales tax fraud

11 counts of false sales tax return

Three counts of criminal simulation

McDivitt also pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, impersonating a licensed professional, and worthless check pending in six indictments.

He was previously found guilty on 21 counts of theft. McDivitt has been ordered to serve his new sentences concurrently with his prior conviction of 15 years.

