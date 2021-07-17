Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Covington car dealer pleads guilty to over 50 charges

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Covington car dealer pleaded guilty to over 50 charges.

According to District Attorney Mark Davidson, Marty McDivitt pleaded guilty to charges, including the following:

One count of theft of property over $60,000

12 counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000

14 counts of sales tax fraud

11 counts of false sales tax return

Three counts of criminal simulation

McDivitt also pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, impersonating a licensed professional, and worthless check pending in six indictments.

He was previously found guilty on 21 counts of theft. McDivitt has been ordered to serve his new sentences concurrently with his prior conviction of 15 years.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas

Latest News

Police lights
Man in extreme critical condition after shooting in Memphis
Send off parade held in Oxford for two Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo
Send off parade held in Oxford for two Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo
Suspect arrested for shooting at Memphis police officer during traffic stop
I-55 shooting suspect
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect