GRAPHIC: Cat shot by arrow, suffers injuries

(Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Paragould Animal Control are looking for the person responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow.

On Facebook, the NEAHS says Todd Waldrum with Paragould Animal Control brought them a cat injured after being shot with an arrow Friday morning. They then sought medical attention from Animal Medical Center.

Warning: These pictures are graphic, but this story must be told. Todd Waldrum with Paragould Animal Control brought...

Posted by Northeast Arkansas Humane Society on Friday, July 16, 2021

The humane society says, “the arrow barely missed his heart...breaking his ribs.”

The post went on to say that “animal cruelty is against the law & is a constant evil we struggle against in animal rescue.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

