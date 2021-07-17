Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas

Latest News

MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park
MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park
Former Covington car dealer pleads guilty to over 50 charges
Former used car dearly Marty McDivitt pleads guilty to 50 new charges
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
$2K reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)
Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis