Man charged with attempted second degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is being charged with attempted second degree murder after firing shots at Miller Creek Apartments.

According to the affidavit, 23-year-old Elliot Griham was identified as a suspect in a shooting at Miller Creek Apartments in January.

The report says Griham had an altercation with his girlfriend, Zauria Gary, and Gary’s father, Mario Gary, had spoke with Griham over the phone and agreed to meet to talk about the altercation. Zauria, her mother and Mario went to Griham’s apartment, but said they could not get into the gate to meet with him.

The affidavit says Mario called Griham, who told them to come back to their apartment. As the Gary family pulled back into the apartment complex, a silver Altima was leaving and shots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle at Mario’s car.

The report says the bullets struck an occupied apartment but there were no injuries.

Griham is charged with three counts criminal attempt second degree murder, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation and employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

