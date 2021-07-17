Advertise with WMC
Man in extreme critical condition after shooting in Memphis

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in extreme critical condition after a shooting Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Sharpe Avenue. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police say the unknown male suspect fled the scene on foot wearing a green and white shirt. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Memphis police.

