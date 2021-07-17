MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) plans to unveil the all new redesigned Tom Lee Park in 2023.

But parking your vehicle as close to Tom Lee Park as possible will be a challenge.

The current design for parking includes 68 parallel parking spaces on the west side of Riverside Drive.

George Abbott of MRPP says there’s a concern people will use those spaces who are not enjoying the park:

”One thing you want to make sure doesn’t happen is the folks not using the park are using it for parking. That’s why we’re looking at various ways to ensure the parking turns over on a regular basis and it’s actually used by those who need it,” said Abbott.

Both Abbott and his boss, Carol Coletta of MRPP say at this time, there is no plan to charge for parking at those 68 spaces at the all new Tom Lee Park.

