Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) plans to unveil the all new redesigned Tom Lee Park in 2023.

But parking your vehicle as close to Tom Lee Park as possible will be a challenge.

The current design for parking includes 68 parallel parking spaces on the west side of Riverside Drive.

George Abbott of MRPP says there’s a concern people will use those spaces who are not enjoying the park:

”One thing you want to make sure doesn’t happen is the folks not using the park are using it for parking. That’s why we’re looking at various ways to ensure the parking turns over on a regular basis and it’s actually used by those who need it,” said Abbott.

Both Abbott and his boss, Carol Coletta of MRPP say at this time, there is no plan to charge for parking at those 68 spaces at the all new Tom Lee Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas

Latest News

MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park
MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park
Send off parade held in Oxford for two Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo
Send-off parade held in Oxford for two Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo
Volunteer Odyssey shares opportunities at Youth Villages
Volunteer Odyssey shares opportunities at Youth Villages
Volunteer Odyssey shares opportunities at Youth Villages