Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MSDH asking community health clinics, vaccine providers to Adopt-a-School

The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get...
The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get vaccinated.(University of Wyoming Photo Service | Ted Brummond, University of Wyom)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we inch closer to the start of school, the state’s top doctors ask community health clinics and vaccine providers to Adopt-a-School.

This effort uses federal funds funneled through Mississippi State Department of Health to increase the community’s access to vaccines.

The MSDH COVID-19 community vaccination program will reimburse costs that providers pay to create a pop-up vaccine clinic at a school in their area.

The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get vaccinated.

Friday, MSDH held a press conference to outline its COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year for students and teachers.

With low vaccination rates and an uptick in Coronavirus cases, health officials worry that classroom outbreaks are inevitable.

MSDH will reimburse the costs of staffing, printing, mileage, signage, tenting, internet access, electrical, vaccine storage, air/heat, medical waste disposal, etc.

The number of individuals vaccinated will determine the reimbursement per event.

Providers interested in applying must:

1) Be an actively enrolled COVID-19 vaccination provider

2) Complete the CCVP Provider application information

Once the application is approved, the Office of Immunizations will contact the provider to enroll. If you have any questions, please email: Jessica Weeks at Jessica.Weeks@msdh.ms.gov or call 601-576-7751.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
I-55 shooting suspect
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Tennessee death row inmate Stephen Hugueley has died three days after the state filed a motion...
Tennessee inmate found dead after execution date request
Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)
Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccination Update July 17
Shelby County Health Department reports 141 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Director of the CDC is calling the surge in COVID-19 cases the ‘pandemic of the...
Weeks before the start of school Mid-South dealing with surge in COVID-19 cases
If your child isn’t fully vaccinated, they should continue to wear a mask to class when going...
Mississippi health officials advise unvaccinated adults, children to wear masks at school
The top administrator for the Chatham County Health Department shared his concerns with County...
SCHD: No plan to bring back mask mandate despite rise in COVID-19 cases