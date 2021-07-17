Periods of rain and storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a cold front stalled nearby, there will be daily chances for showers and storms.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with passing showers and storms. 40%. High: 87 | Winds: SW 5-10

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 40%. Low: 72 | Winds: SW 5

SUNDAY: Better rain chances, but it won’t be a washout. Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to 2 inches through Sunday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days with lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: There will still be a few lingering showers on Monday, especially in north Mississippi as the front slowly moves south. Temperatures will drop slightly due to the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. As the rain clears and the sun returns, temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.