Rain chances a little higher on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds to linger this evening. A stray downpour could pop up at any time, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s after sunset.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray downpour possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Higher rain chances returns with scattered showers or storms possible at any time, but especially early in the day. Heavy rain is possible with any storms. Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to 2 inches through Sunday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: There will still be a few lingering showers or storms on Monday, especially in north Mississippi as the front slowly moves south. Temperatures will drop slightly due to the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. As the rain clears and the sun returns, temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

