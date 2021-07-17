Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shocking video shows a man on the I-55 bridge hanging out of a car shooting at the driver of a transport truck.

The incident happened July 2. It was something other truckers saw. They say they are lucky to be alive.

The video shows a man with a gun hanging out of the driver’s side window of a car shooting at a truck driver. It was on the Arkansas side of the bridge at Bridgeport Road.

“He said that he was very afraid because all of a sudden, shooting at him. He didn’t know why. He says he kind of scared.”

The driver of the F-350 truck with a car hauler from New Jersey attached does not speak English. His boss Ourelio Paredes said the truck was hit several times but not the driver.

“He’s very lucky.”

He says the driver had no idea why he was targeted. The camera on the truck recorded the video. Another truck driver on the bridge when it happened recorded video of the suspect car. The suspect car is a dark Chevy Malibu. Video shows the car speed by on the shoulder then stop. Then you see the man hanging out of the Malibu that takes off again heading into Memphis. That truck driver said it was too close for comfort.

Truck drivers say it is bad enough that there is only one bridge crossing the Mississippi River, and now with this incident, they have to be extra vigilant.

“You’ve got to have eyes on all sides all the time, because they can be coming by you and shoot up at you.”

Mike Brower has a warning for anyone who thinks they won’t be seen.

“They’re going to be seen because I’m going to reach down and push that button and record as fast as I can,” he said.

The shooter was wearing a watch and was smoking something. He is driving a black four-door Chevy Malibu with Tennessee plates.

The video is pretty clear. If you know who the shooter is, call law enforcement or Crime Stoppers in Crittenden County or Memphis.

