Shelby County Health Department reports 141 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 154 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning with an active case count of 1,419.

The active case count remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28, but topped that marker Monday morning is continuing on an upward trend for the last four days.

The hope for the county to reach 100 days below 100 cases was crushed last week as the Shelby County Health Department reported a daily COVID-19 case increase of 142 on July 9.

As of Saturday, the health department reported the 7-day rolling average is 141 new cases per day, and the number continues to increase as officials report 100+ each day.

Health department data shows the 7-day test positivity rate for the week of June 4 through July 10 is at 9.4% up from the 5.8% for the previous week. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Health officials worry the positivity rate will keep climbing as the Delta variant begins to surge across the Mid-South region.

In a press conference on Thursday SCHD’s Dr. Bruce Randolph said anywhere from 70 to 80 percent of these new cases could be the Delta variant, as the transmission rate has climbed from .72 to 1.52 in recent weeks. This is the highest the transmission rate has been since April 2020.

SCHD did not report any additional virus-related deaths Saturday morning.

Shelby County has had 101,617 cases and 1,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 711,406 vaccines have been administered with 397,864 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

