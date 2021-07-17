Suspect arrested for shooting at Memphis police officer during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals after allegedly shooting at a Memphis police officer.

Elliot Griham is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of firearm in commission of a violent felony, resisting official detention, evading arrest, and reckless driving.

Authorities say at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, a Memphis police officer saw Griham driving recklessly near Ridgeway and Knight Arnold. The officer followed him and tried to take him into custody.

Griham was armed with a rifle and began to shoot at the officer. The officer was not injured.

Griham fled the scene.

He was located Friday at a residence in Cordova.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.