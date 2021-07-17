Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested in an armed robbery and kidnapping in Memphis.

Charity Massey and Khi Anderson are charged with aggravated kidnapping, possessing a firearm during the commission to commit a dangerous felony, and aggravated robbery. Massey is also charged with acting in concert.

According to the affidavit, Memphis police responded to a robbery and kidnapping call May 6 on Riverdale. The victim advised that two unknown males robbed him at gunpoint while he was pumping gas. The two men forced the victim inside of his car. One suspect drove the car to a house on Cobblestone. While inside, they punched the victim several times in the facial area.

A female was in the house and they all searched the victim’s pockets. They took $100 cash and his bank card. The female fled the scene with the bank card to a gas station across the street. She withdrew $600 from he victim’s account and returned to the house.

They all left the scene and drove around for hours with the victim at gunpoint before they let him go. The suspects copied the victim’s phone number and gave him his car back.

One of the suspects left their phone in the victim’s car. The phone had pictures of one of the robbers in it. The victim also received text messages from unknown suspects inquiring they left something in his car.

The phone was tagged by police and linked to Massey.

The victim identified Massey from a photo lineup. The victim also gave investigators a photo from one of the suspects that was in the phone that was left in the car. The photo was of Anderson.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.