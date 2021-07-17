Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis

Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)
Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)((Source: Shelby County))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested in an armed robbery and kidnapping in Memphis.

Charity Massey and Khi Anderson are charged with aggravated kidnapping, possessing a firearm during the commission to commit a dangerous felony, and aggravated robbery. Massey is also charged with acting in concert.

According to the affidavit, Memphis police responded to a robbery and kidnapping call May 6 on Riverdale. The victim advised that two unknown males robbed him at gunpoint while he was pumping gas. The two men forced the victim inside of his car. One suspect drove the car to a house on Cobblestone. While inside, they punched the victim several times in the facial area.

A female was in the house and they all searched the victim’s pockets. They took $100 cash and his bank card. The female fled the scene with the bank card to a gas station across the street. She withdrew $600 from he victim’s account and returned to the house.

They all left the scene and drove around for hours with the victim at gunpoint before they let him go. The suspects copied the victim’s phone number and gave him his car back.

One of the suspects left their phone in the victim’s car. The phone had pictures of one of the robbers in it. The victim also received text messages from unknown suspects inquiring they left something in his car.

The phone was tagged by police and linked to Massey.

The victim identified Massey from a photo lineup. The victim also gave investigators a photo from one of the suspects that was in the phone that was left in the car. The photo was of Anderson.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas

Latest News

MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park
MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park
Former Covington car dealer pleads guilty to over 50 charges
Former used car dearly Marty McDivitt pleads guilty to 50 new charges
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
$2K reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
MRPP responds to concerns over parking at Tom Lee Park