Better chances for rain today, some heavy at times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Waking up to cloudy skies and some showers on the radar. Overall, our rain chances are better today, especially this morning. Heavy rain is possible with any storms. Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to 2 inches through tonight.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 60%. High: 83 | Winds: SW 5-10

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. 60% Low: 71 | Winds: N 5

THIS WEEK: There will still be a few lingering showers or storms on Monday, especially in north Mississippi as the front slowly moves south. Temperatures will drop slightly due to the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. As the rain clears and the sun returns, temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

