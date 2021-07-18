Advertise with WMC
Breakdown: Why Covid Lockdowns reduced emissions & pollution

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study finds that reduced fossil fuel burning due to lockdowns in American and Asian cities caused a global drop in ozone pollution, according to NASA:

The average concentration of NO₂ over northeastern US in March of 2015-19 (top) and the average...
The average concentration of NO₂ over northeastern US in March of 2015-19 (top) and the average concentration measured in March 2020 (bottom).(EPA-EFE/NASA)
As new daily cases of COVID-19 reached their peak in China, air pollution plummeted.
As new daily cases of COVID-19 reached their peak in China, air pollution plummeted.(ESA/NASA)
Surface concentrations of nitrogen dioxide over northern Italy, January 31 versus March 15 2020.
Surface concentrations of nitrogen dioxide over northern Italy, January 31 versus March 15 2020.(Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS); ECMWF)

