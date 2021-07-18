Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Car crash near Highland leaves 2 injured

(WCAX)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a crash that left two people in the hospital and one in critical condition.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Highland Street near the University of Memphis.

Police say a man and woman were hit by a car and taken to Regional One Hospital.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in non-critical condition.

The investigation revealed the pedestrians did not cross inside the crosswalk, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 shooting suspect
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)
Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis
Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 Cases Rise Dramatically In Shelby County Amidst Delta Variant Spread
Former Covington car dealer pleads guilty to over 50 charges
Police lights
Man in extreme critical condition after shooting in Memphis

Latest News

One person injured in shooting
Shooting leaves 2 critically injured, MPD says
Police: Binghampton shooting leaves 1 critically injured
Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 Cases Rise Dramatically In Shelby County Amidst Delta Variant Spread
Expungement clinic held in Shelby County
First expungement clinic since the start of the pandemic held in East Memphis