Car crash near Highland leaves 2 injured
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a crash that left two people in the hospital and one in critical condition.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Highland Street near the University of Memphis.
Police say a man and woman were hit by a car and taken to Regional One Hospital.
The man is in critical condition and the woman is in non-critical condition.
The investigation revealed the pedestrians did not cross inside the crosswalk, according to police.
The driver stayed on the scene.
