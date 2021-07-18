Car crash near Highland leaves 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a crash that left two people in the hospital and one in critical condition.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Highland Street near the University of Memphis.

Police say a man and woman were hit by a car and taken to Regional One Hospital.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in non-critical condition.

The investigation revealed the pedestrians did not cross inside the crosswalk, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene.

The female is now listed as non-critical.

The investigation revealed the pedestrians did not cross inside the crosswalk.

The driver stayed on the scene. No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.