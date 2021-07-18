Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphians celebrate woman who turns 100

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians came together to celebrate one woman who turned 100 years old.

The celebration was full of high keys.

Ms. Lillie Rose Brown is the oldest member at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Orange Mound.

She said that the celebration was the highlight of turning 100.

“It feel good now,” she said. “All yall are blessing me, all this good blessing, feeding me, giving me everything.”

WMC asked Ms. Lily what was her secret and she responded GOD.

Happy Birthday Ms. Lily!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 shooting suspect
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)
Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis
Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 Cases Rise Dramatically In Shelby County Amidst Delta Variant Spread
Former Covington car dealer pleads guilty to over 50 charges
Police lights
Man in extreme critical condition after shooting in Memphis

Latest News

Memphis police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Woman injured, officers on scene of shooting
Memphis Police footage of a burglary
Police: Burglars bust out Exxon front doors
Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Strickland addresses violence in Memphis
COVID-19 Vaccination Update July 18
Health dept. reports 177 new COVID-19 cases