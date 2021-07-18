Memphians celebrate woman who turns 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians came together to celebrate one woman who turned 100 years old.

The celebration was full of high keys.

Ms. Lillie Rose Brown is the oldest member at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Orange Mound.

She said that the celebration was the highlight of turning 100.

“It feel good now,” she said. “All yall are blessing me, all this good blessing, feeding me, giving me everything.”

WMC asked Ms. Lily what was her secret and she responded GOD.

Happy Birthday Ms. Lily!

