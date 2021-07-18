Advertise with WMC
Pesky front lingers, brings us continued rain chances

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers continue to impact the Mid-South and will linger into the evening and overnight. Heavy rain is possible with any storms. Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to 2 inches through tonight.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms. 60%. Low: 71 | Winds: N 5

THIS WEEK: We could start the day Monday with some early morning showers and storms, which will continue off and on throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s with lows in the low 70s. We’ll trend drier during the week, but still can’t rule out the pop-up showers, especially with the heat of the day Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the 70s each night. By Friday, a weak disturbance moves into the Mid-South, which could again enhance rain chances, but this too will primarily be during the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid-80s.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

