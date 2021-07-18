Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Binghampton shooting leaves 1 critically injured

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Police were called to the area of Red Oak Dr. in Binghampton for reports of gunfire.

One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting happened near Scott St. and Crest Ave.

The known shooter fled the scene in a blue sedan.

No arrests have been made at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 shooting suspect
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)
Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis
Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 Cases Rise Dramatically In Shelby County Amidst Delta Variant Spread
Former Covington car dealer pleads guilty to over 50 charges
Police lights
Man in extreme critical condition after shooting in Memphis

Latest News

Car crash near Highland leaves 2 injured
One person injured in shooting
Shooting leaves 2 critically injured, MPD says
Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 Cases Rise Dramatically In Shelby County Amidst Delta Variant Spread
Expungement clinic held in Shelby County
First expungement clinic since the start of the pandemic held in East Memphis