Police: Binghampton shooting leaves 1 critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Police were called to the area of Red Oak Dr. in Binghampton for reports of gunfire.

One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting happened near Scott St. and Crest Ave.

The known shooter fled the scene in a blue sedan.

No arrests have been made at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 233 W. Red Oak Dr. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

