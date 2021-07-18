Police: Burglars bust out Exxon front doors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to burglary at an Exxon in Mt. Moriah Friday.

Police say movement was detected inside the business at 3:15 a.m.

Officers made the scene and say the front door windows had been busted out.

300 cigarillos and 60 e-cigarettes, valued at $1,000, were stolen.

Police have released this surveillance camera footage of the suspects breaking into the business.

Officers urge anyone with information about this incident or suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

