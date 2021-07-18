Advertise with WMC
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman

Katie Black.
Katie Black.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIBLEY, Mo. (AP) - Investigators in suburban Kansas City say a 25-year-old woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend last week killed him after finding his texts to another woman.

The Kansas City Star reports that Katie Black, of Independence, is charged with second-degree felony murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault and illegal firearm use in the July 7 shooting death in Sibley.

Police have not released the 29-year-old victim’s name. Police say Black was at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived and told several conflicting stories about what happened.

Police say a witness told police Black was angry after finding romantic text messages from her boyfriend to other women.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

