Shooting leaves 2 critically injured, MPD says
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital fighting for their lives after being shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shooting near Eastlawn St. where one man was found.
A second victim was found near Crider St. and Harris Ave.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
According to police, one man is detained for questioning.
