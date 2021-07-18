Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shooting leaves 2 critically injured, MPD says

One person injured in shooting
One person injured in shooting
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital fighting for their lives after being shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shooting near Eastlawn St. where one man was found.

A second victim was found near Crider St. and Harris Ave.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, one man is detained for questioning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 shooting suspect
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)
Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis
Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 Cases Rise Dramatically In Shelby County Amidst Delta Variant Spread
Former Covington car dealer pleads guilty to over 50 charges
Police lights
Man in extreme critical condition after shooting in Memphis

Latest News

Car crash near Highland leaves 2 injured
Police: Binghampton shooting leaves 1 critically injured
Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 Cases Rise Dramatically In Shelby County Amidst Delta Variant Spread
Expungement clinic held in Shelby County
First expungement clinic since the start of the pandemic held in East Memphis