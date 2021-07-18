Shooting leaves 2 critically injured, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital fighting for their lives after being shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shooting near Eastlawn St. where one man was found.

A second victim was found near Crider St. and Harris Ave.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, one man is detained for questioning.

