Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Video of a Jackson police officer slamming a woman onto a car outside a club is sparking lots of questions and concerns about the use of force.

“It was too much force,” said Fareno Jackson, who recorded the video.

Jackson said the incident happened around 2 o’clock Saturday morning in the parking lot outside Vibe Sports Grill.

The Jackson resident said he was coming out of the nightspot when he saw a Jackson Police officer engaging with a woman on the scene.

“He comes around here with the lady with the braids; he tussles with her,” said Jackson.

The recording shows a male officer pushing the woman.

Immediately after, Jackson said a female officer then jumped in trying to diffuse the situation.

“She instructed one of the officers to stand down, and he avoided her command,” Jackson recalled.

Jackson said the male officer then tried to grab the woman away from the female officer.

Not long after, the video shows the male officer slamming the woman into a nearby car.

“My first reaction was Oh my God, I can’t believe you just done that; please don’t do that, it doesn’t take that much,” said Jackson. “I didn’t understand why he threw her on the car because all she asked for was his badge number and his name.”

According to Jackson, the woman was also handcuffed and tased, but that was not shown on the video he recorded.

While he doesn’t know exactly what led to an altercation, Jackson said he believes JPD could have handled it more professionally.

He also questions the use of force that was used.

“Instead of being an officer and being a cooler head, knowing his job and responsibility and walking away from the situation, just letting her (the female officer) handle it, he took matters into his own hands,” Jackson expressed. “I feel like he let his emotions get the best of him.”

Jackson also alleges the male officer hit him with a nightstick which led to him pulling out his phone to begin recording.

He said he now plans to file a lawsuit for excessive force.

“I think the officers need to be punished because if it doesn’t, they’ll be able to get away with it, and it’ll happen to somebody else,” said Jackson. “I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”

Saturday evening, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement regarding the video.

“A recently circulated video involving a JPD officer in confrontation with a woman outside of a local establishment has been brought to our attention,” the mayor said in a statement. “Safety and accountability are serious priorities for this administration. As such, we are making every effort to investigate the incident. While we do not yet have all of the facts of this case, we remain committed to an approach to public safety built on trust, integrity, and community partnership. Abuse and misconduct have no place in that. I want to thank those who documented the incident. It is concerned citizens like you that help us to do our best.”

Three On Your Side reached out to JPD asking about the video; we’ve yet to hear back from them.

