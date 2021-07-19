Advertise with WMC
2 indicted for first-degree murder in Hickory Hill homicide

(Storyblocks)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are facing an indictment for first-degree murder after the fatal shooting of one of their neighbors back in March of 2020.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Tywaun Bonds and 21-year-old Deunte Stone are behind bars in Shelby County Jail.

The two were at a home on Maple Leaf Cove where the homeowner and another man began arguing. The DA’s office says a black SUV pulled up with Bonds and Stone getting out of the vehicle and opening fire. The homeowner was hospitalized in critical condition due to bullets striking him in the legs several times.

He later died of his injuries on May 7, according to the DA’s office.

