3 suspects fire shots at UofM officer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are on the run Monday morning after firing shots at a university police squad car, according to Memphis police.

The department says three men in a silver sedan fired shots at the officer near Spottswood Avenue and Patterson Street and fled the scene. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Investigators say the officer is not injured.

No other suspect information is available at this time.

