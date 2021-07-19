Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

3 suspects fire shots at UofM officer, police say

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are on the run Monday morning after firing shots at a university police squad car, according to Memphis police.

The department says three men in a silver sedan fired shots at the officer near Spottswood Avenue and Patterson Street and fled the scene. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Investigators say the officer is not injured.

No other suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 cases rise dramatically in Shelby County Amidst Delta variant spread
I-55 shooting suspect
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Strickland releases candid video on violence in Memphis
Memphis Police footage of a burglary
Police: Burglars bust out Exxon front doors
Memphis police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Woman injured, officers on scene of shooting

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 19
Shelby County Health Department reports 160 new COVID-19 cases
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital expansion rendering
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital announces $95.4 million expansion
With gas prices remaining unchanged, one analyst suggests that the national average may have...
Arkansas gas prices remain unchanged
Mid-South hospitals see increase in COVID-19 patients amid variant surge