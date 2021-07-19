Advertise with WMC
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day stretch.

It’s a marked increase from where the state was just several weeks ago.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs put it simply:

Meanwhile, MSDH data shows hospitalizations among COVID patients have doubled in the past two weeks.

On July 9, MSDH warned anyone who is 65 or older and anyone with health issues to avoid indoor mass gatherings--even if vaccinated.

There has been no guidance or warnings from a state level. Last week, Governor Tate Reeves’ spokesperson confirmed he has no intention on requiring masks for students and teachers in schools this year.

Mississippi remains the least-vaccinated state in the country according to CDC data. It’s one of two states where less than 40 percent of the population has received at least one dose.

Dobbs says 93% of deaths and 94% of cases are among people who are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, last week the national Guard was removed from vaccination sites around the state; however, starting July 19, free COVID vaccinations will be available at all county health departments. MSDH is also working to set up more pop-up vaccination sites around the state.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to anyone over 12 years old.

