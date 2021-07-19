Advertise with WMC
Breakdown: Why the twinkle of a star only lasts so long

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stars don’t last forever and a stars life expectancy depends on its mass. According to research the more mass the faster it will burn up and the shorter it’s life will be. Even stars with the shortest life spans live for a few million years. Stars with shorter life spans can burn out in a supernova after only a few million years of fusion. On the flipside a with a mass similar to the Sun, last for approximately 10 billion years according to astronomers. According to research a small star with the right amount of mass, like around a tenth that of the Sun’s mass, can last up to a trillion years.

Stars die based on the amount of mass. Stars with the most mass, once they exhuast fuel supply, they can explode. The remnants of these explosions can form a black hole, according to research based on how much mass is left behind. The smallest stars have longer life spans according to research.

