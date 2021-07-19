Advertise with WMC
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & WMC’s Joy Redmond talk about Fall Food Festivals

By Joy Redmond and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are look to plan your social calendar, WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond got the scoop.

Joy took over the Digital Desk for a conversation with Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler. Jennifer let us know about several upcoming food festivals this fall, which includes the Memphis Food and Wine Festival set for October 16.

Watch it now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and check out Jennifer’s stories now on commercialappeal.com/food.

