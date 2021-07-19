Advertise with WMC
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy

Zion Amar Williams
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for a 1-year-old boy.

Zion Amar Williams was last seen Sunday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. near Highway 306 in Tate County.

He is as a bi-racial boy weighing 27.4 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes, according to the police report.

Police say the child is with Heather Cox, who is pictured below.

The child’s relationship to Cox is unknown at this time.

Heather Cox
They are both believed to be in a white GMC crew cab truck pulling an 18 to 20-foot flatbed trailer traveling south on Highway 55.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zion Amar Williams and Heather Cox, contact Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.

