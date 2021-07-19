Parents raise $15,000 reward to find son’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been over a month since a shooting in Frayser left one man dead.

That man was eighteen-year-old Ronnie Ware, and his family is making efforts to find the person/people responsible for his death.

There is a $15,000 Reward at Crimestoppers for the murder of my son Ware Ronnie junjun , if u Loved My son please share an share some more. (901)528-2274 #528cash Posted by Cannady Carl Nakita on Thursday, July 15, 2021

“I felt like nobody was doing anything because of the other crimes, so much crime that we’re getting daily in Memphis,” said Nakita Cannady, Ware’s mother. “Me and my husband, we just said ‘Well, we’ll put up $10,000.’”

Memphis CrimeStoppers contributed $2,000, and family friends contributed in various amounts, as well.

“Just got another call to raise the bet to an extra $500, which right now should make it $15,500,” Cannady said.

On June 4, 2021, Ware was going to a graduation party held at the Juice Event Hall off Watkins Street in Frayser.

According to Cannady, he wasn’t there for more than twenty minutes before she got the call that he’d been shot.

What’s noteworthy, she says, is Ware’s necklace was missing after the shooting.

Cannady says the pendant was the logo of Ware’s business and that there’s no other necklace like it in Memphis.

“He always wears that YNC charm on it,” the mother said. “We’ve got somebody around here that’s on social media right now, wearing the necklace that my son had on that night.”

The hope is the reward fund will continue to grow to the point where eventually someone with information will come forward.

“It won’t bring him back, but it will make me go to sleep, rest peacefully, knowing whoever lured him to that party or tell me why you shot my son,” Cannady said.

That money is with CrimeStoppers now.

Anyone with information is to call them at 901-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Memphis Police did get back to us saying they will check into this tomorrow, hopefully to provide any new information to the public.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.