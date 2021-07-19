A passing downpour through tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An isolated shower or storm is possible through sunset with temperatures in the 80s. Rain will be heavy within some downpours, especially in northeast Mississippi.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A small chance of a stray shower. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A passing downpour is possible in the afternoon, mainly in north Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s with a northeast breeze at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will drop Wednesday and Thursday, but we still can’t rule out an afternoon pop-up shower, especially with the rising heat. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the 70s each night. By Friday, a weak disturbance moves into the Mid-South, which could again enhance rain chances. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index close to 100 Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly dry and steamy.

