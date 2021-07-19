Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the WMC Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder weighed in on the Delta variant, its impact in Shelby County and what the upcoming school year could mean for the ongoing pandemic. She also gave advice on mask wearing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

