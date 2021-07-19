Advertise with WMC
Redbirds win 8th straight game in a row

(Memphis Redbirds)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the old saying, “there’s no place like home,” ringing true on the basepaths in the Bluff City, the Memphis Redbirds tried to keep their winning streak going at AutoZone Park.

Good crowd on hand as the fans braved the rain to see Memphis take on the Norfolk Tides.

It didn’t start out well. First Inning, two on for Daniel Ortega and he gets a bloop single to drop in short right field for a base hit two RBI Single as Norfolk takes a 2-nothing lead.

But the Birds tie it up four all going into the 4th.

That’s when Lane Thomas unties with his own hit...a shot that rolls to the wall in left field.

Two-Redbirds come home to roost as Memphis takes a 6-4 lead. They’re not done though, Nolan Gorman, who made his triple-A debut last week follows Thomas he’s at the plate. 

First pitch, kiss that baby so long, as in long gone, a two run homer to right-centerfield.

Birds jump out front 8-to-4.

They add three more in the 6th inning.

Memphis goes on to win it. That’s Their 8th victory in a row! Final Score 12-6  The Redbirds have Monday off, they’ll open a 6-game series at Louisville on Tuesday.

