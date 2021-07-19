Showers today and rising heat this week

Advertise with WMC
WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are already impacting a few areas this morning and there will be scattered rain through this afternoon as a front sits nearby. There will be breaks in the rain and some areas will stay dry all day. With clouds and passing showers, high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. A few showers will also be possible tonight and low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 84 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Rain chances will drop for Tuesday through Thursday, but we still can’t rule out afternoon pop-up showers, especially with the rising heat. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the 70s each night. By Friday, a weak disturbance moves into the Mid-South, which could again enhance rain chances. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index close to 100 Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few showers will be possible on Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly dry.

