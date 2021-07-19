Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Texas man wins $1 million Arkansas vaccine incentive

A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. You read that...
A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. You read that right: A man from Texas.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

You read that right: A man from Texas.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Monday that an Arlington man visiting family in the Natural State decided to get his second dose of the vaccine last Friday.

According to the news release, after getting his shot, Gary Smith was given the choice of a $20 scratch-off ticket or a $20 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission gift certificate.

In May, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state would offer the prizes as incentives for Arkansas residents to get the vaccine.

Smith chose the lottery ticket and won $1 million.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he was quoted as saying.

Smith, who is an Arkansas native, plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and help his family.

“I recently got engaged in April and blessed to have the wedding and honeymoon of my dreams with my future wife,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents raise $15K reward to find son's killer
Parents raise $15,000 reward to find son’s killer
MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria
Tree falls on porsche
Tree crashes onto Porsche overnight
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 20
Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports over 1,600 active COVID-19 cases
Memphis man arrested on multiple charges for fatal Pickwick boating crash
Jehovah’s Witnesses pivoted their in-person ministry and activities around the country to...
Miss. prison ministry continues amidst pandemic
Mid-South school district will require students to wear masks in the fall
MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria