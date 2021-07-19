Texas man wins $1 million Arkansas vaccine incentive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

You read that right: A man from Texas.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Monday that an Arlington man visiting family in the Natural State decided to get his second dose of the vaccine last Friday.

According to the news release, after getting his shot, Gary Smith was given the choice of a $20 scratch-off ticket or a $20 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission gift certificate.

In May, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state would offer the prizes as incentives for Arkansas residents to get the vaccine.

Smith chose the lottery ticket and won $1 million.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he was quoted as saying.

Smith, who is an Arkansas native, plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and help his family.

“I recently got engaged in April and blessed to have the wedding and honeymoon of my dreams with my future wife,” he added.

