2 Tigers make national watch lists for college football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are among 11 schools to have two of their players earn nominations.

Wide Receiver Calvin Austin is on the list for the Maxwell, given annually to the outstanding player in college pigskin.

The former Harding Academy star blew up in his redshirt sophomore season last year, leading the Tigers with 63 receptions for 1,052 yards and 11 touchdowns, the latter two numbers were tops in the American Athletic Conference.

He also added a punt return for a TD.

On the defensive side, Tigers Safety Quindell Johnson is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award.

Johnson totaling a team-high 81 tackles, with three interceptions.

A hard hitter, he also had five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick. Johnson led the AAC with 60 solo stops.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.