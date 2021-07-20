Byram woman recovers after spending 103 days on a ventilator

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A Byram woman is sharing her amazing story of surviving COVID-19 after nearly a year-long recovery.

Stacie Smith was diagnosed with COVID in July of last year. She was hospitalized the following month and spent 103 days on a ventilator.

In November she transitioned from the hospital to Methodist Rehab where she had to learn to walk and use her muscles all over again.

Through her faith and prayers she has been able to make a near full recovery. She is encouraging people struggling through the illness to continue to fight because she’s an example of what it’s like to survive.

Smith said, “Oh my gosh, do not give up because you will walk again and you will be able to use your arms. It just takes time. It just messes with your nerves and your nerves only grow back a millimeter a month. It’s gonna take time, but do not give up.”

Smith knew all about the breathing problems she could face with COVID because she works as a respiratory therapist.

She is now able to walk unassisted and spends her days going to the gym trying to build her strength back. She plans to return to work in the near future.

