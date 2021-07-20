Drier and much hotter pattern taking shape in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front continues to linger across North Mississippi keeping a few showers in the area and will remain in place through the week followed by drier air this weekend that will allow temperatures to soar.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a few evening showers, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower each day, highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.