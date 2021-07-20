A few showers today, rising humidity this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly dry this morning, but a few showers could impact the morning drive in north Mississippi. Rain chances will be higher this afternoon through early evening. The best chance for scattered showers will be along and south of I-40. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the 70s. Scattered showers will be possible on Friday afternoon into early evening. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index close to 100 Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. The heat index will exceed 100 over the weekend. A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most of the area will be dry.

