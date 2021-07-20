Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A few showers today, rising humidity this week

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly dry this morning, but a few showers could impact the morning drive in north Mississippi. Rain chances will be higher this afternoon through early evening. The best chance for scattered showers will be along and south of I-40. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the 70s. Scattered showers will be possible on Friday afternoon into early evening. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index close to 100 Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. The heat index will exceed 100 over the weekend. A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most of the area will be dry.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents raise $15K reward to find son's killer
Parents raise $15,000 reward to find son’s killer
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Tree falls on porsche
Tree crashes onto Porsche overnight
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket
3 suspects fire shots at UofM officer, police say

Latest News

bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - July 20 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers or storms in spots
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain possible through this evening, break from the heat today