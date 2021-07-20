Advertise with WMC
Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.(Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Tucson fire crews came to the rescue of an injured, pregnant dog over the weekend.

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.

“Tucson Fire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in the Rillito on Sunday,” a Tucson Fire Department Facebook post said. “We are happy to say the pup is recovering and back on dry land!”

The expectant mother is recovering at the Pima Animal Care Center.

