Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport

International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport((Source: WMC))
By Chris Luther
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After being accepted by the International Olympic Committee, the sport of cheerleading may be on it’s way toward a debut in future Olympic Games.

At around 2 a.m. CST, the International Olympic Committee voted to grant full recognition to the International Cheer Union, paving the way for cheerleading to become a future Olympic event.

“This is definitely one of the most important days in the history of cheerleading,” said Jeff Webb, president of the International Cheer Union (ICU).

This does not mean that cheerleading with be an Olympic event in the upcoming Tokyo Games, in fact there’s a lot of work still to be done before cheerleading can become an Olympic sport.

“With this recognition, you’re not automatically in the Olympic Games, but you can apply, which we intend to do,” Webb said.

The ICU, with 116 different national cheer federations on every continent, host the World Cheerleading Championships annually. ICU organizers say that event shows that cheerleading is a great sport to add to the Olympics.

“Cheerleading, which we kind of learned as we started growing globally, is very universal,” said Karl Olson, secretary general of ICU. “It’s great for boys and girls, all body types. It’s very inclusive. It’s great with all cultures.”

“You have all these teams that bring their fans,” Webb said. “They’re doing their chants in their native languages, they got their signs, they got their native garb, and it’s an amazing amazing celebration as well as a serious competition.”

The ICU headquarters have been located in Memphis for the last 17 years, making the Bluff City home for the push to recognize cheerleading on a global scale, which took over 10 years to accomplish.

“All the roots are tied here to Memphis,” Olson said. “So, it’s really gratifying to actually be here in Memphis when this announcement happened.”

The ICU hopes cheerleading will make its Olympic debut in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria
Parents raise $15K reward to find son's killer
Parents raise $15,000 reward to find son’s killer
Mid-South school district will require students to wear masks in the fall
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
Tree falls on porsche
Tree crashes onto Porsche overnight

Latest News

Ole Miss and Arkansas score pre-season watch lists for their players
2 Tigers make national watch lists for college football
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in Hoover for Media Days
SEC commissioner says ‘get vaccinated’ to league teams
Golden Gloves regional boxing tournament returns to Memphis after 52 years
Golden Gloves regional boxing tournament returns to Memphis after 52 years